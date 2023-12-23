Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIGI opened at $78.46 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.