Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

