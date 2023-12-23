BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Cut by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after buying an additional 90,415,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 595,604 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,596,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $77.05 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

