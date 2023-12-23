C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

