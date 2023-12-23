Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.82. 1,845,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.