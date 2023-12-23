Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Shares Down 0.2%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.80. 630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Calbee Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.75.

About Calbee

(Get Free Report)

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.