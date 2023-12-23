Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cameco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Cameco by 1,776.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,894 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

