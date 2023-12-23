Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.19

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and traded as high as $41.74. Capgemini shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 35,364 shares trading hands.
Capgemini Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capgemini
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.