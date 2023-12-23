Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARA. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

