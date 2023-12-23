Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 1,145 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

WBS stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

