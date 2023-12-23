Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.