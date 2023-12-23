Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Masimo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Masimo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Masimo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

