Cardinal Capital Management Buys 178 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $80,728,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $236.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.