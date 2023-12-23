Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

