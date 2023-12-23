Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $84.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

