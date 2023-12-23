Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,100,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,008,000 after purchasing an additional 481,473 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,004,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,492,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.06.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $340.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

