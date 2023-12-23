Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

