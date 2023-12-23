Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $187,724,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.93.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other John Wiley & Sons news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

