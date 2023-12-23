Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.17 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Lindsay worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lindsay by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lindsay by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.23. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $169.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

