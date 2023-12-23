Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.18% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of KE opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

