Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
NYSE UL opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.