Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.