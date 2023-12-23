Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GGG opened at $86.36 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.