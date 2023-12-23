Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Gentex’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.