Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Tompkins Financial worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

TMP opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.01 million, a P/E ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.63. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.63%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

