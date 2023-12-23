Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 614 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.17% of Argan worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 103,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders purchased 1,500 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.53 per share, with a total value of $69,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGX stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.57. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Argan had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

