Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 742 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after buying an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $73,895,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 500,846 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

