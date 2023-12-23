Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 75 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 204.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,229,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $446.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.51. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

