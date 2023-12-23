Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.95% of Union Bankshares worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNB. TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

