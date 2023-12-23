Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,009 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $101.33 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

