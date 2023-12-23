Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Stock Down 25.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Company Profile
Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.
