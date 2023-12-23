CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner Sells 60,900 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total value of C$3,626,595.00.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$59.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.65. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$71.58. The company has a market cap of C$9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.

CCL.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.30.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

