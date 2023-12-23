CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 338.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 274,854 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.