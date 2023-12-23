Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.94.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. Celanese has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

