Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.53 and traded as high as C$7.11. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 246,235 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIA shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.73.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of C$387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8058691 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

