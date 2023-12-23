ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael D. Hughes Sells 13,995 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Trading Up 1.2 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the period. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.