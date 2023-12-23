Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 546.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 110.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

CHKP stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.