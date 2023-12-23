Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMMB stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.27. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

