Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.43 and a 200-day moving average of $372.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

