Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $183.45

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.45 and traded as high as $197.00. Christian Dior shares last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.
Christian Dior Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average is $197.62.
Christian Dior Company Profile
Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.
Featured Stories
