Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.50 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 77.20 ($0.98). Approximately 803,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,721,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.60 ($0.97).

Chrysalis Investments Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £463.62 million and a P/E ratio of -90.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.03.

About Chrysalis Investments

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

