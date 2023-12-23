Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 813,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,441. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

View Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.