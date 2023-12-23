Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHUY. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Get Chuy's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHUY

Chuy’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $656.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.