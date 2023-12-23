CIBC Boosts Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$58.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco

Cogeco Price Performance

Cogeco Increases Dividend

CGO stock opened at C$56.19 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$44.62 and a 52-week high of C$68.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

Cogeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.