Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.71. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 508,038 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a negative return on equity of 264.84%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

