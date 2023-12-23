Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.90. Cielo shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 11,798 shares traded.

Cielo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cielo S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

About Cielo

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

