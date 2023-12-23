Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $52.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

