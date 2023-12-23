City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

