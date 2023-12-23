City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $143.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

