City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

