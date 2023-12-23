City Holding Co. Has $721,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $217.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

